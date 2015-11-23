PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc agreed on a historic merger deal worth more than $150 billion that would create the world's biggest drug maker and move one of the top names in corporate America to a foreign country. The deal could be announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MM9XXF)

- The conservative mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri, was elected president of Argentina on Sunday, in a win seen as a rejection of departing leader Cristina Kirchner's interventionist economic policies and a turn to the right after 12 years of leftist rule. (on.wsj.com/1MMadG4)

- Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and a Canadian pension fund are nearing a deal to buy Petco Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. This would be one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in a slow year for such deals. (on.wsj.com/1MMakS1)

- The Internal Revenue Service spends too much time and effort auditing people who make $200,000 to $400,000 and too little going after the very wealthiest Americans, according to an inspector general's report. (on.wsj.com/1MMb0XD)

- Authorities declared a state of emergency on Sunday in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia last year, after pylons supplying energy to the territory from Ukraine were blown up. (on.wsj.com/1MMbf57) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)