PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- For a decade, Takata Corp employees in the U.S. raised concerns internally about misleading testing reports on air bags that later became prone to explosions, according to documents reviewed by Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1OfGx8R)

- When federal regulators launched a crackdown on alleged discrimination in auto lending two years ago, they calculated they could secure a market-shaping settlement by going after a company unlikely to fight the charges because it needed to avoid a complaint to clinch government approval for a broader restructuring, according to a report, based on internal documents and emails written by the staff of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (on.wsj.com/1OfGFoU)

- A U.S. investigation into potential foreign bribery by Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed evidence of possible misconduct by the retailer in Brazil, after investigators found little to support the sweeping allegations involving Mexico that initially prompted the probe, according to documents and people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OfGMkm)

- The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Comcast Corp's business practices in the $5 billion cable advertising-sales market violate federal antitrust law, according to a document reviewed by Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1OfGU3i)

- The California Public Employees' Retirement System, known as Calpers, said it has paid $3.4 billion in performance fees to private-equity managers since 1990, providing the most significant disclosure yet in a debate at retirement plans over whether Wall Street is worth the price of admission. (on.wsj.com/1OfH5vx) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)