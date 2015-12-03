FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube is seeking streaming rights to TV series and movies to bolster its new subscription service, intensifying its rivalry with Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Hulu in the competitive market for online video. (on.wsj.com/1TxPLxm)

- McDonald's Corp will become the fourth U.S. multinational to be targeted by European Union regulators as part of a widening investigation into alleged illegal tax deals, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1TxQ8b9)

- Several potential suitors are emerging for Yahoo Inc's core Internet business, from media and telecommunications giants to private equity firms, among the companies that would likely explore a purchase are Verizon Communications Inc and Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1TxQLlh)

- Qualcomm Inc said it reached a patent-licensing deal with Xiaomi Corp, one of China's largest smartphone makers, a sign of progress in easing the chip maker's struggles in the country. (on.wsj.com/1TxRaUx) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

