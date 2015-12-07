FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 7
December 7, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Retailers, manufacturers and farmers world wide are protesting a new marine shipping safety rule they say will raise transport costs and cause delays at ports worldwide. The rule, which kicks in next July in 171 countries, requires exporters to certify the weight of containers before they are loaded onto ships. (on.wsj.com/1XO7JS1)

- Facebook Inc removed a profile page on Thursday, used by one of the two people suspected of killing 14 people the previous day in San Bernardino, California. A spokesman said the page violated Facebook's community standards that, among other things, bar posts, photos or videos that support terrorism or glorify violence. (on.wsj.com/1XO7Pcm)

- Volkswagen AG said Sunday that its Chief Executive, chairman and top shareholders are in Qatar for talks with one of the company's core investors, the Qatar Investment Authority, amid reports that the Qataris are calling for sweeping changes in the German car maker's management. (on.wsj.com/1XO7Sox)

- The standoff between major global energy producers that has created an oil glut is set to continue next year in full force, as much because of the U.S. as of OPEC. (on.wsj.com/1XO7Wor)

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
