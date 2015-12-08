FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 8
#Funds News
December 8, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block Staples Inc's roughly $6 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc, a deal that would create an office supplier with nearly $40 billion in annual sales. (on.wsj.com/1QsBh1U)

- Consumer products makers Newell Rubbermaid Inc and Jarden Corp are in talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would put Sharpie markers, Graco baby strollers and Mr. Coffee machines under one roof. (on.wsj.com/1QsBl1z)

- Icahn Enterprises on Monday offered to buy Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack - for $15.50 a share in cash, casting doubt on Bridgestone Corp's previously announced purchase of the car parts and repair company. (on.wsj.com/1QsBpOR)

- In a rare move for the sportswear maker, Nike Inc has signed a lifetime endorsement deal with basketball star LeBron James. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available. (on.wsj.com/1QsBsdF) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
