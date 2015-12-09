PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dow Chemical Co and DuPont Co are in advanced talks to merge, in what would be a combination of two of America's oldest companies that together are worth nearly $120 billion. (on.wsj.com/1Oh5LPR)

- U.S. is proposing to add automatic brakes and other advanced safety features to a five-star rating programme for new vehicles, a significant regulatory overhaul that could help spur widespread adoption of driverless-car technologies. (on.wsj.com/1Oh5Umq)

- Long before Volkswagen AG's emissions cheating scandal erupted, the German auto giant withheld information from regulators in the U.S., according to internal documents. (on.wsj.com/1Oh5TyF)

- Anglo American PLC said it would cut 85,000 jobs over the next several years as part of a sweeping restructuring, a drastic response by one of the world's biggest mining companies to the prolonged slump in raw materials prices. (on.wsj.com/1Oh5X1p) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)