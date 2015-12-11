PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The potential merger of DuPont Co and Dow Chemical Co could spur agricultural rivals to forge their own partnerships, further shrinking the handful of companies that dominate the global seed and pesticide business. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WdTz)

- More than a year after it was announced, Halliburton Co's $35 billion deal to buy Baker Hughes Inc is facing a growing list of antitrust concerns from the U.S. Justice Department and other competition authorities worldwide that could threaten the combination. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WfuA)

- United Parcel Service Inc is straining to handle a surge in online sales that has resulted in more holiday volume than it had expected, causing a wave of disruptions that could spell trouble for the holiday season. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WhTd)

- Volkswagen AG on Thursday blamed a damaging emissions crisis on a "chain of mistakes" that began with the company's diesel push into the United States in 2005 and "culture of tolerance" for rule-breaking that allowed the deception to continue for a decade. (on.wsj.com/1Y0Wm9t)