PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 22
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 22, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said Monday it has fired CEO Martin Shkreli, the latest fallout from the drug executive's arrest last week on securities-fraud charges. (on.wsj.com/1QV9NlA)

- Credit Suisse Group AG is accusing UBS Group AG of raiding its U.S. broker ranks, even as Credit Suisse winds down the private-banking unit at which those financial advisers worked. (on.wsj.com/1TdFTsf)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would amend its civil case against Steven A Cohen, in what is likely the last attempt to hold him liable in connection with allegations of insider trading at the firm he founded, SAC Capital Advisors LP. (on.wsj.com/1J2gvoT)

- A grand jury has decided no felony crime was committed by the sheriff's office or jailers in the treatment of a black woman who died in a Southeast Texas county jail last summer. (on.wsj.com/1PhvfiU)

- Space Exploration Technology Corp executed an impressive return to flight Monday by flawlessly launching an upgraded variant of its Falcon 9 rocket and then maneuvering a big part back to earth for a pinpoint, precedent-setting landing. (on.wsj.com/22m5HZk) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

