FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 30, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- DuPont Co plans to cut 1,700 jobs in its home state of Delaware as it pursues $700 million in cost savings ahead of its planned merger with Dow Chemical Co. (on.wsj.com/1RQ3HVv)

- Palantir Technologies Inc has no interest in going public. Some of its earliest investors, employees and even Palantir co-founders are trying to cash in anyway. Investment firms launched by Peter Thiel, a Palantir co-founder and chairman, are seeking to sell more than $100 million of their shares in the Palo Alto, California, data-mining company, say stockbrokers and venture capitalists. (on.wsj.com/1QWIzx3)

- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday he would approve a stopgap budget to keep the state's public schools from closing next month, temporarily ending a six-month standoff with the Legislature but leaving key issues unresolved for future budget talks. (on.wsj.com/1OrP43W)

- Bridgestone Corp said Tuesday that it wouldn't counter the latest bid for the Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack submitted by billionaire investor Carl Icahn earlier this week, apparently surrendering in what has been a continuing tug of war for the auto parts and repair chain. (on.wsj.com/1Jf4RHc)

- Sidecar Technologies Inc, a smaller rival to Uber whose investors include Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures and British billionaire Richard Branson, said it is shutting down its ride-sharing and delivery service and reassigning its staff to new projects. (on.wsj.com/1OYzZHC) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.