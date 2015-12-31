PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration is preparing to impose its first financial sanctions on Iran since it forged a landmark nuclear agreement in July, presenting a major test for whether Tehran will stay committed to the deal. (on.wsj.com/1P0qAPX)

- Microsoft Corp said it plans to begin informing users of its online email and file-storage services if it suspects attackers associated with government agencies have tried to break into their accounts. (on.wsj.com/1TqRvIo)

- Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the ruling Socialist Party's efforts to suspend some of the results of this month's landmark midterm elections, potentially stripping the opposition of its crucial parliamentary supermajority. (on.wsj.com/1P18RYF)

- ConocoPhillips and NuStar Energy LP on Thursday plan to finish loading what will be the first tanker of freely traded U.S. crude oil in 40 years. (on.wsj.com/1OlPj4N)

- Comedian Bill Cosby was charged on Wednesday with aggravated indecent assault, more than a decade after allegations surfaced that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in his home. The felony charge is the first against the 78-year-old entertainer, who has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct over the past year. (on.wsj.com/1mT9InN)

- 1Malaysia Development Bhd has agreed to sell a majority stake in Bandar Malaysia, a real-estate project in Kuala Lumpur, to a consortium that includes a state-owned Chinese company for 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.72 billion), as the state investment firm seeks to cut debt. (on.wsj.com/1JKDWho)

- The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Blue Bell Creameries over listeria contamination of its ice cream earlier this year that was linked to three deaths and multiple other illnesses. (on.wsj.com/1mjZVHg)

- Italy's fiscal agency has reached an agreement with Apple Inc in a dispute in which the U.S. company was accused of underpaying tax, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday, in one of the biggest tax settlements in the country. (on.wsj.com/1SmA0uy) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)