PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6
January 6, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple is scaling back orders for its iPhones, sending ripples throughout the multibillion-dollar industry that supplies and builds the company's phones. (on.wsj.com/1JsTWtI)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is planning to appoint a new chief executive while its CEO, Michael Pearson, remains under hospital care, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RgeGHW)

- North Korean state television said the country successfully conducted its first hydrogen-bomb test Wednesday, following reports that a detected earthquake was thought to have been man-made. (on.wsj.com/1PezeKS)

- Spirit Airlines Inc appointed airline-industry veteran and board member Robert Fornaro as its new chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1n2Mgo3)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
