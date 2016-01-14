FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 14, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Continental Resources Inc's CEO Harold Hamm sees oil prices doubling to $60 a barrel by the end of 2016, a prediction that runs counter to the many analysts who recently have been marking down their oil forecasts.(on.wsj.com/1J4oli8)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to cut up to 10 percent of its fixed-income traders and salespeople later this quarter, a steeper-than-usual pruning. (on.wsj.com/1mWYVZk)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA received more than $100 billion in orders for a bond offering in which it initially sought to raise $30 billion and ultimately raised $46 billion. (on.wsj.com/200RcrG)

- General Electric Co plans to move its corporate headquarters to Boston from Connecticut this summer, after being offered incentives worth up to $145 million. (on.wsj.com/22ZF909)

- GoPro Inc struggling with disappointing sales of its latest wearable camera, said it would cut about 7 percent of its workforce, or about 105 jobs. (on.wsj.com/1ZveJnQ)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.