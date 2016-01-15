PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electronics Co is near a deal to sell its appliance business to China's Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd for more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, after GE's previous effort to sell the unit was blocked by antitrust regulators.(on.wsj.com/1J60QFg)

- Nike Inc has agreed to a $252 million deal with Ohio State University to extend its existing sponsorship by 15 years, escalating an arms race among sportswear makers and top sports schools. (on.wsj.com/1ORYBWD)

- The Obama administration is proposing to spend nearly $4 billion in a decade to accelerate the acceptance of driverless cars on U.S. roads and curb traffic fatalities and travel delays. (on.wsj.com/202Ib1q)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay more than $5 billion to settle U.S. and state claims stemming from the sale of mortgage bonds heading into the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Roux7c)

- BHP Billiton Ltd on Friday said it would take a roughly $7.2 billion pretax charge against its U.S. onshore energy assets, as the downturn in global oil-and-gas prices bites deeper into industry profits. (on.wsj.com/1Q9haX6)