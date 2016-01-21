PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that assembles the bulk of the world's iPhones, has offered about 625 billion yen ($5.3 billion) to take over troubled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OHqOvV)

- Uber Technologies Inc is preparing to go live with a full-scale meal delivery service across 10 cities in the U.S., an expansion that will test the company's ability to use its drivers to move goods. (on.wsj.com/1Kry8dg)

- General Motors Co launched a car-sharing service on Wednesday that competes with Zipcar, Car2Go and similar companies that target students, city-dwellers and others who don't own vehicles but would rent one on occasion. (on.wsj.com/1V9ZDxo)

- Barclays PLC is closing its cash equities business in Asia and pulling out of two markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter, and a letter sent out to clients Thursday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1V9UMwn)

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc will give nearly all its U.S. hourly store employees-and not just minimum-wage earners-a raise next month, as the nation's largest private employer tries to combat a tighter labor market and the turnover endemic in the retailing industry. (on.wsj.com/1V9aI1P) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)