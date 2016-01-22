FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 22
January 22, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a bid to expand its portfolio of cloud-based computing services, International Business Machines Corp has acquired Ustream Inc, a seller of video streaming services, in a deal valued at $130 million. (on.wsj.com/1PkzfTu)

- American Express Co Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault pledged to overhaul the company after the card issuer posted a 38 percent decline in fourth-quarter earnings and provided a bleak outlook for next year. As part of the changes, AmEx said it would cut $1 billion in costs by the end of 2017, acknowledging that efforts to propel revenue growth weren't paying off. (on.wsj.com/1Uf5y4m)

- Digital Asset Holdings LLC, a startup trying to develop mainstream uses for blockchain technology and led by star banker Blythe Masters, has raised more than $50 million from 13 investors including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas SA, CME Group Inc and Accenture PLC, the company said. (on.wsj.com/1VcI9k5)

- Boeing Co said it plans to halve production rates of its 747-8 plane later this year; latest step in the decline of the iconic jumbo jet and a fresh signal of persistent weakness in the global air-freight market. (on.wsj.com/1UeYN2r)

- The dismal energy environment slammed Union Pacific Corp in the fourth quarter, causing the railroad's earnings to fall 22 percent from a year ago and the company to miss Wall Street expectations. The company sustained steep declines in shipments of such higher-margin businesses as coal, crude oil and fracking sand plus a sharp drop in its fuel surcharge revenue, causing profit to fall to $1.12 billion, or $1.31 per share. (on.wsj.com/1Ku2bAT) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
