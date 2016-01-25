FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
January 25, 2016 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is revamping his top ranks as he tries to find ways to revive the social media company and earn the trust of investors. (on.wsj.com/1RHubsr)

- U.S. health inspectors have found serious deficiencies at Theranos Inc's laboratory in Northern California, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RHGjtC)

- Johnson Controls Inc and Tyco International PLC are in advanced talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could value Tyco as high as $20 billion and signal that companies are still willing to embark on large mergers despite being shaken by recent market volatility. (on.wsj.com/1QsUkda)

- Canada's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions are calling into question oil majors' ability to tap the world's third-largest oil reserves. (on.wsj.com/1OQkSk3) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
