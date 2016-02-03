FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
February 3, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3

Reuters Staff

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Exxon Mobil Corp posted its weakest annual results in more than a decade and BP PLC suffered a loss as big as that booked in the aftermath of the worst offshore oil spill in its history, showing the extent of the damage that the 20-month crude-price slump can inflict on even the biggest and most secure oil companies. (on.wsj.com/20FwfmA)

- The global retreat from risk intensified Tuesday, sending the Dow industrials to a 295.64-point decline and pushing U.S. crude futures to their deepest two-day drop since the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/20FzeLM)

- Beaten in Iowa but unbowed, Republican Donald Trump returned Tuesday to the state that has served as his campaign home base facing a new set of challenges in what is likely to be a must-win primary. (on.wsj.com/1VK6CgM)

- Yahoo Inc has effectively hung a for-sale sign on its Web properties, signaling the possible end of a 20-year run by an Internet icon. The company on Tuesday said it would explore "strategic alternatives" as part of a restructuring that will eliminate roughly 15 percent of its workforce. (on.wsj.com/1JWbNd5) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
