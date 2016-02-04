PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investors are rethinking their expectations for interest-rate increases this year, converging on a view that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates in March and possibly not even for the rest of the year. (on.wsj.com/1meG5MI)

- Sharp Corp has decided to enter exclusive talks with Taiwanese electronics assembler Foxconn over a takeover, people familiar with the matter said Thursday, in a last-minute turnabout that could clear the way for one of the most prominent investments by a foreign company in Japan. (on.wsj.com/1PBxm35)

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone is stepping back from the helm of an entertainment empire that includes some of the most iconic names in American business. Redstone has resigned as chairman of CBS Corp and will be succeeded by Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, the company said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1SHSghN)

- Millions of pounds of provisions, stuffed into three-dozen 747 cargo planes, arrived at Caracas from countries around the world in recent months to service Venezuela's crippled economy. But instead of food and medicine, the planes carried another resource that often runs scarce here: bills of Venezuela's currency, the bolivar. (on.wsj.com/20rjq2z) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)