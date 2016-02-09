FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
February 9, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Market anxiety spilled over into Asia early Tuesday, sending investors scurrying for havens like Japanese government bonds, where 10-year yields fell to zero percent for the first time. (on.wsj.com/1TPdXxd)

- For investors in emerging markets, Venezuela has quickly turned from a source of opportunity to a cause for concern. Though the country vows it will make its Feb. 26 payment, markets remain skeptic. (on.wsj.com/1W92APu)

- In a blow to financial services giant Blackstone Group LP , Brixmor revealed that accounting personnel had manipulated financial results and said its chief executive and other top managers had stepped down. (on.wsj.com/1W98XCb)

- A loss by Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire would sting less if the former secretary of state trails only among independents in her party's primary. While a Donald Trump's victory would come with caution signs if the Republican doesn't expand his blue-collar base. (on.wsj.com/1W9cBMw)

- The Obama administration plans to boost the federal government's power to investigate and punish colleges accused of deceptive marketing tactics and other misconduct, part of a campaign to address years of student complaints about for-profit institutions. (on.wsj.com/1W9d7u3)

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

