PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump seized his first victory in 2016, winning the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary by a decisive margin, while the rest of the party's presidential field was left as murky as ever. (on.wsj.com/1Wd3zhE)

- U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Obama administration's initiative to limit carbon emissions from power plants, dealing an early and potentially significant blow to Obama's efforts in fighting climate change. (on.wsj.com/1TRiY8z)

- U.S. Federal health officials sent more Zika virus kits to test to the state of Florida, while Delaware, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee reported their first cases of the mosquito-borne virus. (on.wsj.com/1Wd2fez)

- Sumner Redstone's lawyers say he cut his former companion Manuela Herzer out of his will, depriving her of a $70 million inheritance, on the same October day that he removed her as his healthcare agent, according to court documents filed Tuesday.(on.wsj.com/1Wd5WAW)

- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is gearing up to rule nearly 13 years after Coke first tried to register "zero" in the U.S., triggering a challenge from Dr Pepper Snapple Group , which also has a diet drink named Zero. (on.wsj.com/1Wd68jG) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)