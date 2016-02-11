FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 11
February 11, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos' main retail partner Walgreens threatened to terminate its relationship with the blood-testing company unless it quickly fixes the problems found by federal inspectors at a laboratory in California, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1QsIXxI)

- Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen hinted to Congress Wednesday that the central bank had increased trepidation over the path of interest-rate increases, pointing to accumulating risks to the economy in recent weeks.(on.wsj.com/1QsJ1NK)

- Twitter for the first time failed to show any user growth in an earnings report, pushing its shares to new lows and fueling investor anxiety that the company doesn't have a turnaround plan.(on.wsj.com/1QsJ6kF)

- Bernie Sanders' resounding New Hampshire victory over Hillary Clinton, facing the twin questions of whether his appeal is broad enough to replicate his performance elsewhere, and whether her support is strong enough to reverse the tide.(on.wsj.com/1Si1XEY)

- A top North Korean general was executed this month after being charged with corruption, the latest in a series of purges by leader Kim Jong Un, according to South Korean intelligence officials. (on.wsj.com/1Si8LCs) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
