PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

- World powers agreed early Friday to reach a cease-fire in Syria in one week, allowing aid in but giving Russia and the Assad regime time to press an offensive that has expanded the Kremlin's clout in the region.(on.wsj.com/1SjRj0o)

- In a Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, Hillary Clinton pressed Bernie Sanders on the viability of his proposals for free health care and college tuition, and the latter didn't hesitate to stand by his proposal to impose new taxes on the wealthy and Wall Street to provide those new services. (on.wsj.com/1QvnHY0)

- As crude prices slide toward $25 a barrel, many oil companies have little choice but to start making the steep cost cuts they have avoided up until now, jettisoning every well that can't break even or isn't needed to keep the lights on.(on.wsj.com/1TbKgpF)

- South Africa's unraveling economy and a string of corruption scandals are coalescing into the gravest challenge for President Jacob Zuma in seven years in office.(on.wsj.com/1TV9ol9)

- As government pressure mounts, Facebook is speeding its process to remove and investigate terrorist content. It has assembled a team focused on terrorist content and is helping promote posts that aim to discredit militant groups like Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1TVJNse)