PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 17
February 17, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Barack Obama said he seeks an 'indisputably' qualified successor to Justice Antonin Scalia, while administration officials indicated he wants a Supreme Court nominee who can attract some Republican support. (on.wsj.com/1QkclMs)

- Valuations of companies such as Viacom and Walt Disney are under pressure, as cable operators including Comcast and Cablevision hold steady amid cord-cutting fears. (on.wsj.com/1Qkcrng)

- Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would cap production if major producers followed suit, but oil prices fell as Iran balked and investors looked for more concrete action to reduce a global glut. (on.wsj.com/1QkcteW)

- The Dodd-Frank Act didn't go far enough; more needs to be done to end the risks posed by banks that have grown too big to fail, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said. (on.wsj.com/1QkctLQ)

- China has positioned surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island in the South China Sea in one of the most aggressive military steps so far by Beijing in a burgeoning standoff with Washington. (on.wsj.com/1ontAQd) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
