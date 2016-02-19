PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The dispute between the U.S. Justice Department and Apple has been months in the making, and long predates the latest tussle over an iPhone related to the San Bernardino attacks. (on.wsj.com/1KYA6XV)

- An extraordinary verbal dispute broke out between Pope Francis and Donald Trump after the pontiff criticized Donald Trump as "not Christian" for his anti-immigrant stand. (on.wsj.com/1KYAaqP)

- The White House gave its clearest indication yet that President Barack Obama is looking to name a Supreme Court nominee with past support from Republicans to put forward for the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia's death. (on.wsj.com/1KYAdTr)

- IBM is buying data company Truven Health Analytics for $2.6 billion, in a bid to expand its already considerable presence in the health-care industry. (on.wsj.com/1KYAeXq) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)