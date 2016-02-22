PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton emerged from a weekend of voting as the clear leaders in the fight for their parties' presidential nominations, with smoother potential paths to victory than seemed likely a few weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/1oCNWG2)

- The persistent civil war in Syria is fueling discord inside the U.S.-led military coalition and raising concerns about the long-term costs of the conflict for Washington and its allies, said current and former U.S. officials. (on.wsj.com/1Rh7l8d)

- While some U.S. federal agencies have funded the development of nearly unbreakable encryption software, the others, especially in intelligence and law enforcement, fume over their inability to read protected messages when they have a court order.(on.wsj.com/1oCNZl9)

- Samsung Electronics Co released its latest flagship smartphone Sunday on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, getting the backing of Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who said the companies are teaming up to push virtual-reality features in phones and social networking.(on.wsj.com/24kJqMr)

- Days before North Korea’s latest nuclear-bomb test, the Obama administration secretly agreed to talks to try to formally end the Korean War, dropping a longstanding condition that Pyongyang first take steps to curtail its nuclear arsenal. (on.wsj.com/1oCqFDT)

- A 45-year-old man suspected of killing six people and injuring two others in three attacks over the weekend in western Michigan was a driver for ride-sharing company Uber Technologies (on.wsj.com/20NvtCf) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)