FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 25
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sharp Corp's board approved a plan Thursday for Apple Inc. assembler Foxconn Technology Group to take over the company for ¥700 billion ($6.24 billion), people familiar with the situation said, in a rare case of Japan Inc relinquishing a venerated brand to a foreign buyer. (on.wsj.com/1RoUxNg)

- Boeing Co announced the sudden retirement of Chris Chadwick as head of its defense-and-space unit after just over two years leading the $30 billion-a-year business. (on.wsj.com/1oIQMsX)

- Didi Kuaidi Joint Co is planning to raise about $1 billion from investors on terms that would value the Chinese car-hailing company at more than $20 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)

- A senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who helped the Wall Street firm win business with embattled Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd has formally left the bank. (on.wsj.com/1QzpMBY) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.