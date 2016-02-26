PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The biggest names in technology rallied behind Apple Inc Thursday as the company fired a legal salvo in its battle with the government over a court order that it help investigators unlock a terrorist's phone. (on.wsj.com/1Lgpd3S)

- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on Thursday acknowledged it had directed an employee to pose as an animal-rights activist, months after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals alleged the beleaguered company sent in a spy. (on.wsj.com/21uDo9C)

- J C Penney Co reported better-than-expected earnings for the holiday quarter, boosted by higher sales and lower expenses, and provided an upbeat profit forecast for the current year. (on.wsj.com/1THQf79)

- Sibanye Gold Ltd is buying many of South Africa's aging platinum deposits on the cheap, betting it can replicate a strategy that helped turn a handful of struggling old mines into one of the world's top gold producers. (on.wsj.com/24s3dcX)