PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3
March 3, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elliott Management's wager on Argentinian government bonds has yielded $2.4 billion after many twists and turns in a contentious battle with the South American country. (on.wsj.com/1QmWSIo)

- The mounting financial woes of SunEdison Inc, once a Wall Street darling, have jeopardized the solar energy company's plans to purchase Vivint Solar Inc. (on.wsj.com/1QmWUjj)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is likely to withdraw a bid on a $3 billion Russian bond deal after the U.S. government last week cautioned Wall Street firms against pursuing the business, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1QmX2zA)

- U.S. airlines hustled to apply for access to 20 daily flights to Havana before a Transportation Department deadline Wednesday, as U.S. and Cuban officials prepared to restart scheduled air service between the two nations for the first time in over 50 years. (on.wsj.com/1QmX8XN)

- Samsonite International SA is nearing a deal to buy luxury luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/24CLrDL) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.