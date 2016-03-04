FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4
March 4, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc agreed to buy Carmike Cinemas Inc in a cash deal that would make a Chinese-owned company the largest movie-theater operator in the U.S.(on.wsj.com/1QvRIaO)

- Mutual funds that helped fuel the technology boom are cutting the value of their startup investments at an accelerating pace and making fewer new investments.(on.wsj.com/1oT2qB5)

- Even if the Justice Department loses its legal showdown with Apple Inc over access to a killer's iPhone, the government might still be able to extract the data locked away inside it, computer-security experts say. But it would be risky, expensive and time-consuming. (on.wsj.com/21Lf17E)

- The White House is reviewing potential Supreme Court nominees who not only have received past Republican support, but also have ties with top GOP lawmakers. (on.wsj.com/1QWUcVm) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
