PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese insurance company Anbang Insurance Group Co lobbed in a roughly $13 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, an effort to break up the hotelier's pending sale to Marriott International Inc and the latest sign of China's growing appetite for overseas takeovers. (on.wsj.com/1Rj9Xjd)

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed a key advance in ballistic missile technology and called for further missile and nuclear warhead tests "in a short time", the latest in a string of recent threats aimed at creating fear of war in the U.S. and South Korea. (on.wsj.com/1Rja1Q7)

- Sony Corp has reached an agreement with the estate of Michael Jackson for Sony to obtain ownership of Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC by purchasing the estate's 50% stake. (on.wsj.com/1RigWPJ)

- Bottles of Honest laundry detergent say they don't contain SLS, a chemical that the consumer-products company says can irritate skin. But Earth Friendly Products LLC, the company that makes the detergent for Honest, dropped such marketing claims from its own website last year. (on.wsj.com/1RjaaDb)

- Avon Products Inc said Monday that it would eliminate around 2,500 jobs and move its corporate headquarters to the United Kingdom, the latest step in a years-long turnaround of the struggling beauty company. (on.wsj.com/1RjadPm)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc's investment-management division said it would buy Honest Dollar, an online retirement-savings startup that is barely a year old, consisting of portfolios of low-cost exchange-traded funds to small companies, charging $8 to $10 an employee a month. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (on.wsj.com/1RjahhZ)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is trying to sell new securities that would pass along most of the credit risk on $1.9 billion in mortgages, in an attempt to revive a debt market that has been largely left to the government since the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1RjamCb) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
