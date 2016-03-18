FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 18
March 18, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Efforts by many of the world's central banks to weaken their currencies are failing, raising concerns about whether policy makers are losing the ability to wield control over financial markets. This was the case again in Japan on Thursday, when the dollar fell 1.1 percent against yen. (on.wsj.com/1Ua8DpS)

- TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, agreed to buy Columbia Pipeline Group Inc for $10.2 billion. (on.wsj.com/1Ua8Idi)

- Lear Corp, one of the world's biggest auto suppliers is pressing the United Auto Workers to agree to lower wages in exchange for relocating jobs from Mexico back to Detroit. (on.wsj.com/1Ua8K4W)

- WiseTech Global Ltd, a software company launched out of a Sydney basement in the 1990s, said it had lodged a prospectus with the Australia's securities regulator for an initial public offering that could see it list with a market value of more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($765.50 million) after raising A$100 million-A$220 million. (on.wsj.com/1Ua8NNW)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co said its board authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.88 billion of the New York bank's stock through the end of the second quarter. (on.wsj.com/1UaaJWR)

- Since announcing plans to sell a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures studio three weeks ago, Viacom Inc said it has received interest from three dozen companies, even as Paramount is experiencing a particularly weak quarter at the box office. (on.wsj.com/1UaaMC5) ($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

