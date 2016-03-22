FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc moved to replace its longtime chief executive, part of a series of steps to regain credibility and show investors it is committed to a fresh start after months of failed attempts. Valeant's decision to look for a successor to CEO Michael Pearson comes just three weeks after it decided to take him back following an extended medical leave. (on.wsj.com/1Mj6BRx)

- A federal magistrate judge postponed a highly anticipated Tuesday hearing over the Justice Department's request for Apple Inc to help unlock a terrorist's iPhone, after the government said it may have found another way to view the phone's contents. (on.wsj.com/1o2Y89r)

- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it had agreed to a sweetened $13.6 billion deal from Marriott International Inc that trumps last week's boosted bid from a group led by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. (on.wsj.com/1S04EGd)

- Fantasy-sports operators FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc agreed to shut down in New York, their largest market, as part of a settlement announced Monday with the state attorney general's office. (on.wsj.com/1RwcK8M)

- FedEx Corp will expand its global e-commerce business in an effort to compete for the growing number of packages shipped to consumers from China and Japan, executives said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1ZmHfnS) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
