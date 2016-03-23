FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Tuesday's explosions at the Brussels airport and on a subway train in the city, which killed more than 30 people. Investigators are examining whether the militant network that carried out last year's Paris attacks was also behind the Brussels bombings, the deadliest attacks in Belgian history. (on.wsj.com/1U3UdHv)

- Oracle Corp is suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co over its partnership with Terix Computer Co, a third-party seller of support for the Solaris operating system.(on.wsj.com/1pHqtEa)

- Soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer was one of six current or former German federation officials placed under formal investigation by FIFA's Ethics Committee on Tuesday for alleged corruption in securing the hosting rights to the 2006 World Cup. (on.wsj.com/1WHe5y0)

- Amazon.com Inc filed suit against a longtime logistics and supply chain executive recently hired by rival Target Corp over what it said was a violation of a noncompete agreement. (on.wsj.com/1LDTzxN)

- Raymond Moore, the CEO and director of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, has resigned after making disparaging comments about women's tennis that were widely condemned by current players and past champions. (on.wsj.com/1T5RiNj) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
