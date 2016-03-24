FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of the Brussels suicide bombers was detained last summer on suspicion of being an Islamic State fighter, but Turkish authorities sent him on the path toward freedom after their Belgian counterparts couldn't establish that he had any link to terror groups. (on.wsj.com/1MmSYR3)

- Hedge fund Starboard Value LP is seeking to remove the entire board of Yahoo Inc, setting the stage for a battle over the future of the faded Web giant. (on.wsj.com/1pJkXAO)

- Google's efforts to enter the Cuban market have benefited from the frequent alignment of its interests with those of the administration. (on.wsj.com/1MmEkt7)

- Companies and freelance hackers have been working furiously to find a way into the iPhone used by terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook. (on.wsj.com/1RhMQKq) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.