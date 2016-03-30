FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
March 30, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tata Steel of India, one of the world's largest steelmakers, said Tuesday that it would explore a sale of its struggling UK holdings, including its Port Talbot plant in Wales, a move that could threaten thousands of local jobs. (on.wsj.com/1qgPy8W)

- Western Digital Corp is offering investors higher yields on $5.6 billion in junk bonds backing its takeover of SanDisk Corp, the latest sign that demand for low-rated debt remains mixed despite a market rally over the past six weeks. (on.wsj.com/1q0tEa9)

- Egyptian authorities said the EgyptAir hijacker arrested in Cyprus with fake explosives had no known links to any terrorist groups, and a Cypriot official described him as being in a 'fragile mental state'. (on.wsj.com/1SsZODV)

- Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud on Tuesday began selling paid subscriptions to one of the biggest music catalogs online, a move that will test the willingness of consumers to pay for tunes from a service they are accustomed to using free of charge. (on.wsj.com/22XC4Ni)

- U.S. President Barack Obama announced new steps Tuesday to combat a deadly epidemic of heroin and painkiller abuse in the U.S., including improving access to drug-treatment programs and expanding distribution of a drug that can reverse overdoses. (on.wsj.com/1UBlXEb) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
