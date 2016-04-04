FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alaska Air Group Inc is expected to announce on Monday that it won the auction for Virgin America Inc, beating rival JetBlue Airways Corp in a frenzied bidding process that culminated in a cash price of about $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/239acWy)

- Reservations for Tesla Motors Inc's Model 3 electric car have now topped 276,000 since the company began taking deposits on March 31. Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave an update on reservations through Twitter late Saturday evening, after updating the figure several times since Thursday evening's unveiling of the prototype Model 3, due to be out in late 2017. (on.wsj.com/224gRin)

- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation hasn't yet contacted her about her use of a private email server and some of her most sensitive emails. (on.wsj.com/239Qf1J)

- Hain Celestial Group, maker of natural shampoos and soaps, said it was reformulating dozens of products and dropping claims that they don't contain sodium lauryl sulfate, a cleaning agent often used in mainstream products. (on.wsj.com/1SLTTdq)

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.