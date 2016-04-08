PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After losing a boardroom clash that pitted him against one of America's best-known hedge-fund investors, the 83-year-old chief of the Seven & i Holdings Co, Toshifumi Suzuki, said he would step down. (on.wsj.com/1RTKaiP)

- Compensation for chief executives of the biggest U.S. companies fell more sharply last year than any year since the financial crisis, as weaker corporate performance slowed cash bonuses and accounting rules pared back pension growth. (on.wsj.com/22grTRO)

- Uber Technologies Inc agreed to pay up to $25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles in 2014. (on.wsj.com/1STYH0n)

- Federal regulators said they would seek to revamp their oversight of an obscure but important part of the telecommunications market - the bulk data service - that telecom companies provide to businesses, including each other. (on.wsj.com/25OxCTm)

- With Wednesday's agreement to amend terms with its loan holders, Valeant Inc has staved off the prospect of default in the near term. Valeant has to now pay a higher interest rate on its $11.6 billion in loans, as well as a fee. (on.wsj.com/22gSJt4)

- General Motors Co's design chief, Ed Welburn, is retiring after more than four decades with the Detroit auto maker, handing the reins to a company insider, who is currently leading vehicle-styling efforts for international markets. (on.wsj.com/25OyOWS)