PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- The UK's Daily Mail has emerged as a suitor for Yahoo Inc's assets, joining a wide group of interested companies that includes telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc as an April 18 deadline for preliminary offers nears, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1XpCSXL)

- Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said on Sunday he would resign from his post, opening the way for the formation of a new government and the potential for urgently needed reforms to be passed in parliament. (on.wsj.com/25SUmBC)

- The Brussels suicide attacks that killed 32 people were the result of a last-minute scramble by terrorists after the capture of a comrade days earlier persuaded them to ditch plans for a fresh strike in France, Belgian prosecutors said. (on.wsj.com/1VJsKKp)

- UK Prime Minister David Cameron faced further questions about his financial affairs on Sunday, including a cash gift from his mother, despite taking the unprecedented step of publishing information about his income tax for the past six years following a week of scrutiny sparked by the Panama leaks. (on.wsj.com/1N2C0rx)

- TransCanada Corp said its Keystone oil pipeline resumed pumping Sunday after a nearly week-long shutdown due to a leak discovered in South Dakota. The Canadian company said it has completed repairs to the leak, which caused a spill of about 400 barrels, or 16,800 gallons near the company's Freeman pump station in Hutchinson County. (on.wsj.com/20tHPkl) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)