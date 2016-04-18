PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brazil's Congress took a giant step toward removing President Dilma Rousseff from office Sunday when the lower house voted to send the impeachment process to the Senate for trial. (on.wsj.com/1S4kDXT)

- Verizon Communications Inc was among a handful of firms moving ahead with offers to buy Yahoo or parts of it, compared with the roughly 40 firms that had initially expressed interest, people familiar with the process said. (on.wsj.com/1S4kL9K)

- Residents of several coastal towns in Ecuador scrambled to free survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings after the country's strongest earthquake in decades killed hundreds and destroyed homes, bridges and roads. (on.wsj.com/1S4kSCh)

- The world's financial leaders gathered in Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings said that Beijing's moves to stabilize its economy have temporarily eased global fears tied to the world's No. 2 economy. (on.wsj.com/1S4kZ0t) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)