PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19
April 19, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into whether Theranos Inc misled investors about the state of its technology and operations, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1S74n8n)

- Saudi Arabia's decision over the weekend to refuse to freeze oil output without Iran's participation indicates a heightened willingness in the kingdom to mix politics and oil policy amid tensions with Tehran and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1S74v81)

- Top U.S. regulators are set to focus on borrowing by the hedge-fund industry, particularly large funds, as they assess potential risks in the asset-management sector. (on.wsj.com/1S74CQZ)

- U.S. law enforcement sought information from Apple 4,000 times, covering 16,112 devices, in the second half of 2015, according to Apple's biannual transparency report, released late Monday. (on.wsj.com/1S7515T) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
