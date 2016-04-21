FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, after notching a big win in New York, is planning to roll out significant changes in his campaign, including giving a policy speech on foreign affairs, using teleprompters and a speech writer, and doing more outreach to Washington Republican leaders. (on.wsj.com/1QoFUpJ)

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said he would put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, bowing to public pressure after his initial proposal to put a woman on the $10 bill appeared to misfire. (on.wsj.com/1QoFRtX)

- European Union competition authorities unveiled a second set of charges against Google, this time over its Android operating system, contrasting with U.S. regulators who have so far found that Google's conduct raises no antitrust concerns. (on.wsj.com/1QoFOhE)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc is bringing in the next generation of Walton family members to its board, nominating Steuart Walton, grandson of founder Sam Walton. (on.wsj.com/1QoFM9w)

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
