FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 27
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tuesday brought Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton closer to winning their parties' nominations, but like a hotly contested sporting event, the presidential contest is getting nasty as the end draws nearer. (on.wsj.com/1UgfIo8)

- Comcast Corp is in talks to buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could make the cable giant a rival to Walt Disney Co in the lucrative family-entertainment business. (on.wsj.com/1UfWU8u)

- Oil companies that piled into Iraqi Kurdistan after Saddam Hussein's ouster are running into trouble, unravelling the region's promise as source of easy-to-drill oil and threatening Iraq's production surge. (on.wsj.com/1VV4VRs)

- Book retailer Leonard Riggio said in an interview Tuesday that he will step down as executive chairman of Barnes & Noble Inc, following the company's annual meeting scheduled for September. (on.wsj.com/241Gbfa) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.