FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 3
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Aeropostale Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection this week and close more than 100 stores, according to people familiar with the matter, as the teen-apparel retailer contends with mounting losses and falling sales. (tinyurl.com/jkabzlq)

- The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that municipalities can't bar hydraulic fracturing, a long awaited decision in a legal battle that has rippled across this energy rich state. (tinyurl.com/h9jzg4a)

- Donald Trump, with a big lead in the polls in Indiana and the Republican presidential nomination within his reach, kept attacking his GOP rivals on the eve of the state's primary, while democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton ignored her opponent and looked ahead to the general election. (tinyurl.com/zu8amcp)

- Microsoft Corp updated its Bing search app for iOS on Monday with a new feature that lets you search for images by taking a photo with your iPhone or uploading an image from your camera roll. (tinyurl.com/zspmtx3) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.