PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republican front-runner Donald Trump almost certainly snared the Republican Party's presidential nomination by winning a sweeping victory in Indiana's primary Tuesday and forcing his chief rival, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, from the race. (on.wsj.com/1NjCqu4)

- Takata Corp is preparing to recall at least another 35 million rupture-prone airbag inflators that U.S. regulators have deemed a safety risk, said people familiar with the matter, further escalating a crisis at the Japanese supplier linked to numerous deaths and injuries. (on.wsj.com/1rjUBpl)

- MetLife Inc, one of the best-known brands in life insurance, misled tens of thousands of customers about a product that retirees seek out for safety, according to regulators, who levied a near-record $25 million fine against the company. (on.wsj.com/1X7JMTL)

- CBS Corp said its first-quarter earnings rose 20 percent as the broadcast of Super Bowl 50 boosted the media giant's advertising sales. (on.wsj.com/21vlJhP) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)