PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6
May 6, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump had "work to do" to unify the Republican Party and demonstrate his commitment to conservative principle. (on.wsj.com/1UDAiyM)

- General Motors Co and Lyft will begin testing a fleet of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric taxis on public roads within a year, as the companies seek to fight off Silicon Valley giants amid a reshaping auto industry. (on.wsj.com/1UDAfTy)

- Sanofi sent a letter to Medivation saying it would try to remove and replace members of the U.S. biotech firm's board if it didn't engage in takeover talks. (on.wsj.com/1UDAbmT)

- Apple Inc and SAP SE said they would cooperate to help developers create iPad and iPhone apps tapping the German software giant's database services and analytics. (on.wsj.com/1UDAcHx) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

