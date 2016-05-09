PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc cut off U.S. intelligence agencies from access to a service that sifts through the entire output of its social-media postings, the latest example of tension between Silicon Valley and the federal government over terrorism and privacy. (on.wsj.com/1Yhf496)

- Hillary Clinton is consolidating her support among Wall Street donors and other businesses ahead of a general-election battle with Donald Trump, winning more campaign contributions from financial-services executives in the most recent fundraising period than all other candidates combined. (on.wsj.com/1Yhf8FF)

- A California judge is expected to rule Monday on whether to dismiss the lawsuit challenging media mogul Sumner Redstone's mental competency after he signaled Friday that the petitioner faced an uphill climb. Both sides filed court briefs over the weekend to sway the judge to their side. (on.wsj.com/1YhffRE)

- Beijing Higher People's Court ruled in favor of U.S. social media giant Facebook Inc in a trademark case against a Chinese beverage company that owned the trademark "face book." (on.wsj.com/1YhfhsQ) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)