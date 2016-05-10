FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 10
May 10, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- North Carolina and the Obama administration filed dueling lawsuits against each other Monday over the state's bathroom law, in a legal showdown that some experts said could settle for good the question of whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects transgender people. (on.wsj.com/1T2thmF)

- Donald Trump sought Monday to clarify his views on fiscal and monetary policy, saying he was open to compromise on tax cuts but wouldn't try to alter the terms of the nation's $19 trillion in debt, which he called "absolutely sacred." (on.wsj.com/1T2tnL6)

- Alonzo Knowles, who was accused of hacking email accounts of celebrities to steal unreleased scripts, personal information such as social security numbers and explicit photos and videos pleaded guilty in a New York federal court Monday to criminal copyright infringement and identity theft. (on.wsj.com/1T2tpTi)

- California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday issued an executive order making permanent some temporary water restrictions imposed to help the state through a severe drought, despite a wet winter that eased some dry conditions. (on.wsj.com/1T2tzKk)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
