PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three years after a fertilizer plant blew up in central Texas, killing 15 people, injuring hundreds and nearly wiping the tiny community of West off the map, federal officials said the fire that caused the blast had been set on purpose, in a criminal act. (on.wsj.com/1WraZlk)

- Relatives of an unarmed black man killed by a North Charleston police officer last year said they hope new federal civil-rights and obstruction charges against the cop would help bring an end to violent police misconduct. (on.wsj.com/1Wrb2O7)

- Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he has removed leaders of the innovation office, opened last August in Silicon Valley, replacing them with executives who have worked at top tech firms, including Apple Inc and the Google arm of Alphabet Inc (on.wsj.com/1Wrba0d)

- Prince's death last month from a possible opioid overdose highlights the challenge for health officials using the overdose-reversal medication naloxone: getting people saved from overdoses into addiction treatment. (on.wsj.com/1WrbJa5)