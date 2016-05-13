FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 13
May 13, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of hedge funds, including Paulson & Co. and Perry Capital LLC, is helping to finance a lobbying campaign to lift government controls on what happens with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's profits. (on.wsj.com/24UpJxH)

- The Clinton Global Initiative, which arranges donations to help solve the world's problems, set up a financial commitment that benefited a for-profit company part-owned by people with ties to the Clintons, including a current and a former Democratic official and a close friend of former President Bill Clinton. (on.wsj.com/24UpSBt)

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a stronger warning that a common sweetener, xylitol, which is used in chewing gum, mints and other products could kill or severely poison dogs. (on.wsj.com/1Te2l5G)

- Congressional Republicans and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump began the process of narrowing their differences as the fractured party works to coalesce around its unorthodox candidate. (on.wsj.com/1Te2m9G) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
