PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is set to roll out new lines of private-label brands in the coming weeks that will include its first broad push into perishable foods, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VYaz5t)

- Tencent Holdings Ltd is increasing the amount of its planned bank loan to as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese Internet giant beefs up its war chest for potential acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1TUWZwl)

- A Mississippi power plant intended as a showcase for clean-coal technology has turned into a costly mess for utility Southern Co, which is now facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawsuit from unhappy customers and a price tag that has more than doubled to $6.6 billion. (on.wsj.com/1VYb53y)